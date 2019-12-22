Jubilee Annual Freedom Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The annual Jubilee Freedom Day kicked off today–commemorating the emancipation of slaves in Savannah.

People joined together to celebrate freedom and honor Savannah’s history. Patt Gunn the Co-Founder of the Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation and Healing, says this three-day event is an opportunity for people to heal. She says it’s important to remember the sacrifices that were made before we can celebrate the freeing of slaves throughout Georgia.

“Our goal is healing and reconciliation and so Jubilee Freedom Day is an opportunity for us to teach the nation, and what better city than Savannah. Savannah was the third port of entry for slavery. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the third and last port be a port of healing for the nation,” Gunn said.

The seventh annual event showcased storytelling, African mask making, and numerous performances; each with a lesson to be learned.

Professional Storyteller, J’miah Nabawi says storytelling should be a chance to play.

“I want to demonstrate when you are telling stories, especially with children, it’s ok to play and us different kinds of voices and that brings the story to life,” Nabawi said.

Families gathered together to watch Nabawi’s action storytelling–learning more about traditional African heritage. Cities across the country will celebrate with Savannah for Jubilee Sunday.