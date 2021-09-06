WSAV’s Kim Gusby shares memory of Willard Scott visiting Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former NBC’s “Today” weatherman Willard Scott, 87, died over the weekend. According to family, Scott died Saturday morning peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

His passing brought back a memory for WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby.

Scott visited the WSAV studios in 2004 to help the station celebrate the unveiling of the station’s new news set.

Gusby says everyone at the station was thrilled to have the popular national television personality join them in the big celebration.

“He was my grandmother’s favorite. She also got a chance to meet him that day. He even took the time to take a picture with her. He was everything she’d imagined… funny, friendly, kind, and personable,” explained Gusby.

According to the general manager of the station at the time, when Scott attempted to cut a ribbon during the ceremony, he accidentally made a gash on the anchor desk.

Gusby and the general manager said no one mentioned it to Scott.

“As you can tell from my face in this picture, I was giddy to be in the presence of such a legend. I was also tickled that no one was brave enough to say anything to him about the desk,” said Gusby.

The general manager described the mark as a “good luck gash.”