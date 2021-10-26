World Series a father-and-son family affair for Snitkers

Check the latest forecast

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN

FILE- Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker, left, stands with his father Braves manager Brian Snitker before a spring baseball exhibition game, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Kissimmee, Fla. No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring. This edition of the Fall Classic is a family affair with Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker in the dugout opposite his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — No matter how this year’s World Series ends, a Snitker will get a championship ring.

This edition of the Fall Classic features Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker going against his son, Houston Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker.

They took turns praising each other Monday, a day before Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. But once the action starts, 66-year-old Brian will be rooting for his club, trying to beat 32-year-old Troy’s club.

But they both agreed that the star of the family this week is Ronnie Snitker — she is Brian’s wife and Troy’s mom.

