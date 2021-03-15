Who will be Cadbury’s next bunny? You can help decide

(NBC News) – Cadbury has announced the 10 finalists in this year’s Bunny Tryouts, and now the brand needs your help.

Voters will determine the next star of the confectionery’s iconic “clucking bunny” commercial. The winner will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.

Now through Wednesday, animal lovers can vote for their favorite finalists. Will it be Waylon the alpaca? Betty the frog? Or perhaps a goat named Dog?

The lucky contestants were hand-selected by the Cadbury team, which reviewed more than 12,000 submissions.

To vote for your favorite, head to cadburytryouts.com.