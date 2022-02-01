Which retailers fell behind on rent last year? Theaters, gyms and Victoria’s Secret

(TheRealDeal) — The pandemic has all but ceased to be an excuse for retailers to skip rent.

Collections from national tenants last year were at 94%, on par with 2019’s 96%, according to a report by Datex Property Solutions. Collections from non-national tenants were 85%, down three points from 2019.

The chain stores in Datex’s survey all lease 10 or more locations or have a minimum gross monthly rent of $250,000. The report does not account for any rent relief from landlords.

Despite the high overall rate of collection, some tenants were exceptions.

Cinepolis, for example, made just 25% of rent payments last year and Regal Cinemas just 54%. Movie theaters on the whole paid just 66% of what they owed compared to nearly 100% in 2019. The missed payments reflect a second brutal year for movie houses, which saw attendance plunge as in-home streaming soared.

Cinemas also saw gross rent as a portion of sales skyrocket from 16% in 2019 to 49% in 2021, as sales per square foot nose-dived from $144 to $55.

“Sales is like oxygen. The more sales I have, the more opportunity I have to breathe, but ultimately I have costs that eat away at those sales,” Datex Property Solutions CEO Mark Sigal said.

Fitness centers also had a down year as customers turned to at-home or outdoor workouts to avoid COVID and mask policies. Boca Raton-based chain Orangetheory Fitness made 73% of payments while LA Fitness paid 87%. Overall, fitness providers were at 85%, compared to 94% in a normal year.

Though department stores managed to pay their rent — with the category at 96% — their occupancy costs rose from 3% of sales in 2019 to 8% last year. Again, that was not because rent went up but because sales per square foot plunged, from $281 to $183.

Others withheld rent for no obvious reason, including Victoria’s Secret, which made just 74% of its payments, and Sephora, which made 84% of them.

As 2021 progressed, some retailers improved on payments as sales improved. In the first quarter, hair salons saw sales per square foot fall from $265 to $196. However, by the fourth quarter, sales per square foot were up $10 to $271. As a result, collections went from 79% in the first quarter to 97% in the fourth.

Some retailer categories had a great 2021, even beating out 2019’s numbers. Home goods, for example, saw occupancy costs drop from 9% of sales to 7% as sales per square foot jumped from $245 to $491. Sporting goods and supermarkets similarly saw improvement.

Forty-seven percent of new leases last year included rent hikes, with those rents rising by an average of 17% above 2019 levels. Another 28% saw decreases in rent, averaging 15%. Renewal rates were up compared with before the pandemic, with 64% of those who could renew doing so, up from 59% in 2019.