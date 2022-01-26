What is Wordle?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve been on Twitter at any point in the past month or so, you’ll probably have noticed people posting mysterious tweets with gray, yellow and green square emojis.

What do they mean? Are they a secret code? There’s nothing to worry about; these emojis are just the newest feature for an online word guessing game called “Wordle.”

Wordle was the idea of software engineer Josh Wardle. He made it with the goal of creating a game that could be played quickly without demanding constant attention from the player. Wordle works a lot like a daily crossword puzzle in that you only get one word per day to solve. Once you have completed the challenge, you must wait until the new word comes out the next day.

With Wordle, you have six tries to figure out what the word of the day is. Each try you are given the opportunity to type in a five-letter word. Once you have typed in the word, the letters will turn either gray, green or yellow.

If a letter is gray, then it is not in the word of the day. If it is yellow, then it is in the word of the day, but it isn’t in the right spot. If it is green, you’ve put the correct letter in the correct spot for the puzzle.

Using the knowledge you’ve gained from the previous words, you continue typing in five-letter words until you have either reached your last chance at guessing or you have figured out the word of the day.

If you would like to give Wordle a try you can check it out on its website linked here. Just remember there are no official apps for Wordle. The only way that you can play it is through the website.