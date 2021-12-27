Watch: A Christmas Eve to remember for beach-goers in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — When you visit the beach, you never know what nature might have in store.

That proved to be especially true for one family who was at the beach on Christmas Eve and took a video of what appears to be a whale frolicking in the ocean near the Beach Cove Resort, located at 4800 S. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach.

Keith Marcy, who calls himself a “snowbird,” shared a video with WBTW News that his granddaughter, Lilly Alcantar, took as the mammal was playfully flipping its tail in and out of the water on several occasions.

Marcy said the first reaction when they saw what was going on was “wow!!!” It’s the first time he’s ever seen anything like it while at the beach, he said.

Lilly took the video about 2 p.m. Christmas Eve, Marcy said.