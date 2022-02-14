Verizon users reporting outages in Savannah, most parts of Georgia

FILE- In this May 2, 2017, file photo, people walk past a Verizon store in Manhattan’s midtown area, in New York. Verizon Communications Inc. reports financial earns on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Verizon wireless customers are experiencing outages in Savannah and other parts of Georgia Monday.

According to Downdetector, most outages are being reported in Savannah, Atlanta, Columbus and Macon. However, most areas of the Peach State are also reporting outages.

Customers quickly took to Twitter to report problems with their carrier’s service.

One Twitter user asked, “Ummm anyone else got outage with @Verizon in or around middle Georgia.” Another replied, “All of Georgia yeah.”

A Verizon spokesperson told WSAV they are aware of the network disruptions affecting some Georgia customers.

“Our engineers are working to quickly identify and resolve this issue,” the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.