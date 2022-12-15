SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Vanna White is celebrating a big milestone at “Wheel of Fortune.”

During Wednesday night’s show, White was honored for her 40th anniversary with “Wheel” with a cake and kind words from her co-host.

“Folks, it was 50 years ago on this very date that this young lady walked into the studio trembling, and did her first ‘Wheel of Fortune,'” said Pat Sajak. “And here she is. Happy 40th, my dear.”

To celebrate her “Vannaversary,” White shared photos on Instagram, captioning them:

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but 40 years ago today I taped my first episode of @wheeloffortune It’s been a wonderful 40 years, too! I’m so grateful to those of you who watch and everyone behind the scenes who make us look good. We wouldn’t still be here without all of you!”