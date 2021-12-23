Unlikely animal duo found running loose in S.C.; animal shelter looking for owner

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County PAWS is now searching for the owner of a goat and a dog who were spotted running around Anderson County together.

Meet Farmer the puppy and Billy Bob the goat.

They’re each other’s “goat-to” friend.

“The puppy is a typical puppy. Very playful, very loving. The goat is like a typical goat. Very curious and into a little bit of everything,” said Randi Ashley, adoption supervisor for Anderson County PAWS.

Photo from Anderson County PAWS

The pair was found walking together, lost, on the side of Mountain Creek Church Road in Anderson County.

“Animal control received a call about a goat and a dog running at large,” Ashley said.

They were taken to the shelter at Anderson County PAWS.

Ashley says from the moment they came in, they knew these two had a special bond.

“We didn’t want to leave them in the kennel together overnight because we do have after hour kennels for our animal control,” said Ashley. “So, they did separate them and neither one of them were very happy at all having to be separated overnight.”

Right now, they’re searching for the owner of these best friends.

“At any given time, we want to make sure animals get back to their rightful home,” Ashley said.

If they can’t find them, they say the person who adopts Farmer and Billy Bob, might just have to take them both.

“The person who initially contacted animal control for help. They said they would like to open up their home and farm to have them stay together,” Ashley said.

To avoid losing your pet, you can come to Anderson County PAWS and microchip your animal for just $10.

Anderson County PAWS says New Years Eve is one of the most popular times animals run away from home, because of all the fireworks.

They recommend bringing your pet inside that night.

We’ve gotten late word tonight from Anderson County PAWS that the pair is still with them, but that someone has made contact regarding their ownership.