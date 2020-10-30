Trick-or-treating goes high tech

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCNC/NBC News) – A Charlotte, North Carolina family is pulling out all the stops to keep Halloween fun and spooky for kids in their neighborhood this year.

The Meade family has unveiled what they’re calling the “TransylVending Machine,” a Frankenstein-themed candy dispenser that will let kids enjoy the fun of Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TransylVending machine is a contactless dispensary that works through your phone. All you do is drive up to the house, where you’ll see a phone number to text the machine.

You will then be asked how many people are in your group and the machine will dispense the proper amount of candy bars.

Once you collect the candy from the bowl, the TransylVending machine self-sanitizes for the next trick-or-treater.

