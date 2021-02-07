Today in History for February 7th

(AP) – February 7th, 1964:

The Beatles arrive in New York for their first tour of the United States.

Among the stops for the Fab Four: An appearance on TV’s “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

1995:

Ramzi Yousef, mastermind of the 1993 bombing at New York’s World Trade Center, is arrested in Pakistan.

Yousef is later convicted and gets life in prison, just a few years before the Twin Towers fall in the September 11th terrorist attacks.

1999:

Jordan’s King Hussein, seen as a voice for stability in the Middle East, dies of cancer in the capital Amman, at age 63.

1812:

Charles Dickens, author of A Christmas Carol, and A Tale of Two Cities, is born in Portsmouth, England.

And, 1962:

Country music singer and songwriter Garth Brooks is born in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Today in History, February 7th — 2021, The Associated Press.