‘This Is Us’ fans will have to wait for 6th and final season

(WCMH) – Tuesday’s episode of “This Is Us” is the season five finale, and fans will have a bit of a wait before the show returns for its sixth and final season.

The beloved family drama is not on the NBC fall schedule. However, the network is promising it will return for an “uninterrupted midseason run.”

Tuesday night’s storyline promises the Pearsons will once again be together as the “family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding,” in the episode entitled “The Adirondacks.”

