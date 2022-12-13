STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — America has decided and Bryce Leatherwood has now won season 22 of NBC’s hit show ‘The Voice.”

Team Blake takes home another win tonight as Georgia native Bryce Leatherwood was crowned during the finale episode Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old’s country roots run deep. As a graduate of Georgia Southern University, Leatherwood grew up in Woodstock, Georgia listening to country music. Now, the singer is among the few that have taken home the crown.

This marks the 9th win for coach Blake Shelton who will be stepping away from the show after 11 years of coaching.

The win means Leatherwood will get $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group.