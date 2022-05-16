CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Super Flower Blood Moon graced the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The total lunar eclipse unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours.

It was one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year.

The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime viewing locations.

  • A lunar eclipse is seen above the artwork titled: “Seven Magic Mountains” by artist Ugo Rondinone, during the first blood moon of the year Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Jean, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A full moon rises above the historical city center of Mardin, famous with its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • People are silhouetted as an almost full moon rises above the sky in Grozny, Russia, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev)
  • A lunar eclipse shines above palm trees on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • A woman takes a photo of the first blood moon lunar eclipse of the year at the Killi Killi lookout in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
  • A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici)
  • A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond a statue atop the Liberty Memorial tower at the National World War I Museum on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • A girl looks at the moon through a telescope during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • People gather around the planetarium to watch a lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
  • A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • A lunar eclipse is seen behind an Argentinian flag during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
  • A couple look at the moon during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond buildings Sunday, May 15, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond artwork on top of a convention center Sunday, May 15, 2022, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • People look at the moon during the first blood moon of the year, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • A lunar eclipse begins as the full moon sets over the hills of the Taunus mountains near Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
  • In this combination of photos, the moon is shines during a full lunar eclipse, upper left, and then at various stages as it emerges from the earth’s shadow, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho. The orange color of the moon is caused by the Moon passing into the shadow of the Earth. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
  • This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • This combination of pictures shows the moon in various stages of the total lunar eclipse during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)