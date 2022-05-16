CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Super Flower Blood Moon graced the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America.

The total lunar eclipse unfolded Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours.

It was one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year.

The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime viewing locations.