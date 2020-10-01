Sudsy sweet: Yuengling’s Hershey Chocolate Beer coming to several store shelves

HERSHEY, Pa. (WFXR) – It’s a partnership that beer lovers with a sweet tooth will certainly be intrigued with.
Yuengling and The Hershey Company have teamed up to offer a chocolate beer porter that will be available as a bottle or on draft in all 21 states where Yuengling beer is sold.
Each bottle contains 4.7-percent alcohol.
In 2019, Yuengling and Hershey’s partnered to develop a limited-edition chocolate porter that was only available in draft in a smaller number of states.
