STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake.

Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle.

“It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside picking blackberries,” Leatherwood sang. “That summer I turned a corner and my soul down that red dirt road.”

Leatherwood moved on to the knockout rounds, the first episode of that part of the contest airs Monday.