SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro’s own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC’s singing competition “The Voice”.

He was the only one out of four contestants to advance in the instant save Tuesday night. Team Gwen’s Kevin Hawkin, Team Camila’s Kate Kalvach and Team Legend’s Sasha Hurtado were eliminated.

WSAV is tracking Bryce’s progress and WSAV wishes the best of luck in next week’s round 13,. which starts Monday.