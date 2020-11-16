SpaceX launch makes history

(NBC News) – Four astronauts aboard Crew Dragon are on their way to the International Space Station after an historic launch at Kennedy Space Center.

Liftoff of the Falcon-9 Sunday evening launched a new era in space travel.

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program in essence “charters” flights to the ISS on a rocket and in a capsule built by SpaceX, a private vendor.

NASA says outsourcing regular flights to the ISS will allow their own teams to focus on bigger missions, including a return to the moon and eventually missions to Mars.

Crew Dragon’s flight to the ISS will take close to 28 hours.

The three NASA astronauts and a fourth from Japan’s space agency on board will spend six months on the station.

