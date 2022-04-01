SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — April 1 is April Fool’s Day which means it’s time to craft up some tasty tricks that are as fun as they are harmless. Here’s a list of five recipes to get you started.

Spider Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs come with something special. A spider made of olives sits on top of them. This is something super easy that you can do to make someone’s stomach turn — then you can have all of those yummy deviled eggs to yourself. This is a great recipe for kids to help out on, though you’ll want to handle the knife.

This recipe from Food yields 12 servings and has six ingredients. It takes about half an hour to make with the longest part being the time it takes for the eggs to boil and cool. You can find more information about this recipe by visiting the link here.

Stuffed Carrot Crescent Rolls

These crescent rolls were made to look like carrots! They aren’t as convincing as some other things on this list, but they’re still a cute idea. You’ll love how simple this recipe is and how quick it is to bake. The hardest part will be getting the food coloring looking as carrot-like as possible — and resisting the urge to eat all of the rolls at once.

This recipe from Qué Rica Vida yields six servings and has only eight ingredients. It takes around 30 minutes to make with the longest part being the baking of the crescent rolls. You can find more information about this recipe by visiting the link here.

BBQ “Cupcakes”

This is where things get a little more complicated and a lot more convincing. These may look like a dessert with their perfectly swirled “icing” but they’re something different entirely. These “cupcakes” have pimento cheese masquerading as icing on top of their pulled pork stuffed cornbread exterior.

This recipe for BBQ Cupcakes from Snappy Gourmet takes 45 minutes to make and yields 12 “cupcakes” for you and the family to enjoy. Not a fan of pork? You can easily use a rotisserie chicken as a substitute instead. You can find a link to the recipe by clicking here.

Meatloaf Layered Cake

Picture this: You’re at a party and you see a yummy-looking white cake. You hop in line, grab a slice and go to take a bite when you realize you’ve been duped. This isn’t a cake at all. It’s meatloaf.

That experience is the goal of this recipe from Tasty. Using a classic meatloaf recipe along with premade mashed potatoes, you too can find a way to become a menace to society by crafting this recipe. Not only will it be a surprise, but it will be a tasty one at that.

This recipe yields eight servings and takes around two hours to make, but that does not include the time to make the mashed potatoes. If you’re interested in this recipe you can check out the link here for more information.

Grilled Cheese Pound Cake

You’ve made it to the most complicated piece on this list. This recipe from Tablespoon is only complicated because it requires the use of a grill pan. Otherwise, you can assemble it in less than 10 minutes if you’ve already prepared your cake.

This recipe yields six servings and only requires a handful of ingredients. If you would like more information about it you can visit the link here to check the recipe out yourself.