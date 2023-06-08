BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — One pup is drawing social media attention in the Lowcountry for his obsession with footwear.

Beaufort County Animal Services posted on Facebook that they were searching for a dog that’s been stealing shoes off of porches in the Pine Grove Road area in Burton.

Photo courtesy of BCAS

Photo courtesy of BCAS

According to the time stamps on the surveillance video, the dog has been stealing sneakers since at least November of last year.

Does he tear them up? Is there a growing shoe collection in someone’s backyard? No one knows—but BCAS is determined to get to the bottom of the porch thief.

If this is your pup, or you know who the pup belongs to, reach out to Beaufort County Animal Services.