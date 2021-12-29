SC firefighters save owl hit by car

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue saved an owl Monday after it was hit by a car, according to a social media post.

HCFR was called at about 5 p.m. to Loblolly Lane near Myrtle Beach for an animal rescue. An owl that had been hit by a car flew into a nearby tree. Station 4 in Forestbrook responded to help the owl.

A volunteer with the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center was transporting the injured owl after it had been hit by a car and it got away and flew into a tree. Kimberly Cerimele, the center’s executive director, called HCFR, which was able to get it out of the tree.

Cerimele said the owl has a severe concussion and eye trauma and it likely will require a few months of care by the center.

“He’s been put on some anti-inflammatory pain meds and pretty much his fluid therapy and, you know, try to deal with his pain comfort level and, you know, hopefully. he’ll make improvements and we can get him back out there where he belongs.”

The center takes in hundreds of wildlife every year and serves a wide area across the Carolinas, Cerimele said.

She said it’s not uncommon to have an owl hit by a car. In fact, on Christmas Day alone, she said the center took in six owls that had been hit. Four of them had to be euthanized, she said.

Anyone who sees an injured animal or has questions can call the center at 919-605-6185, Cerimele said.