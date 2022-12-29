SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Curious about what Savannahians searched online for most this year? Google Trends has a close look at local search data.

Google’s “Year in Search” provides a snapshot of what intrigued users the most on a global scale. But this year, a local hub offers interesting trends from all over the U.S.

For Savannah, the city was the only place in the country that had “frozen margarita” as its top trending recipe.

Savannah was also the only place in the U.S. to have “german restaurant” as its top trending “near me” search.

As for animals, “bombay cat” was the top search.

Meanwhile, “rap” was the city’s top-searched music genre of the year.

Take a look at the city’s top 10 trending “near me” searches:

drug stores near me

drivers license office near me

gas prices near me

german restaurant near me

cheapest gas near me

pilates near me

movies playing near me

at home covid test near me

jamaican restaurant near me

diesel fuel near me

Visit here to explore more of the Local Year in Search.