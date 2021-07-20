Savannah named among TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hostess City has made TIME’s World’s Greatest Places of 2021 list.

The magazine released its third annual list Tuesday as “a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate.”

TIME solicited nominations from correspondents and contributors around the globe, narrowing it down to the top 100 “extraordinary destinations to explore.”

Savannah was chosen for its “revitalized riverfronts,” including the Plant Riverside District, which opened in July 2020, and Eastern Wharf development.

“More buzzy openings include The Jules, housed in a renovated 19th century mansion on the Historic District’s Chippewa Square, and the 3 Points Food Court, a food-truck park that hosts yard games, movie nights and live musical acts,” wrote Janine Clements for TIME.

To see TIME’s full list of destinations, click or tap here.