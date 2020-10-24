Sam’s Club offers virtual holiday shopping experience in ‘Griswold House’

(NBC) – Sam’s Club is introducing a virtual tour of the Griswold house, made famous in National Lampoon’s “Christmas Vacation.”

You can shop Sam’s Club’s top gifts inside of the Griswold house. The experience also includes movie trivia and interactive elements.

“Clark’s goal of creating perfect moments and memories for his family for it to be greatly interrupted by things outside of his control is basically the story of 2020,” Sam’s Club said in a press release. “And we’re here to celebrate the fact that even though nothing has gone to plan for 2020, and things continue to ‘go wrong,’ we can still, as Clark says, ‘have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas’.”

Make sure to look for the squirrel in the Christmas tree and Aunt Bethany’s cat still wrapped up in a gift box.

You can take the tour, and as Cousin Eddie says “pick out somethin’ real nice,” right here.