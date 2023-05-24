SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A massive shark named ‘Rose’ appeared on radar off the coast of Savannah earlier today.

Rose isn’t just a tiny Nurse shark however, she’s a 10.5 ft long Great White shark. According to researchers, Rose made her appearance following a brief trip the Daytona Beach this past weekend.

Rose wasn’t there to party but instead is on a journey up north for the summer.

The Lowcountry has also seen its share of large shark sightings. Last March, Chip Michalove, a Hilton Head charter boat captain for Outcast Sport Fishing, caught several of the sharks in coastal waters around Hilton Head Island.

Through research, OCEARCH strives to bring awareness to these sharks through science, education and media.

If you’re interested in tracking Rose or other sharks along the coast, click here.