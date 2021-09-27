Jedi Knights, superheroes and more invade Florence, SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — People dressed up as Star Wars characters, superheroes and more for Power Comicon at the Florence Center on Saturday, with one person saying the event was “like Disneyland without the rides.”

“Gotham can be quite depressing, so this is a good break from that,” Ron Rossman, who spent the day in a Batman suit, said. “You’ve got great toys that you can’t find anywhere else, comic books of all kinds, a ton of cosplayers. So you can take pictures with all your favorite heroes from anime, from comic books, from TV.”

For many of the convention’s cosplayers, wearing their costumes was the result of months of work.

“It might take a year or so,” Ron Stokes of the South Carolina Ghostbusters said of his costume. “It’s very expensive, and it takes a lot of work, a lot of creativity.”

Mark Todd and Marcelino Patterson performed a lightsaber duel at the convention. They said choreographing the fight took constant practice.

“A couple times a week,” Patterson said. “We sit down a month ahead and decide what it is we want to do. Then, we grab the lightsabers and go to town.”

Comic book artists like Gregbo Watson were also in attendance. He has drawn for well-known franchises like the Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen and Harley Quinn. He said coming to conventions can be a great way to get feedback from fans.

“We get to communicate with the fans and see what they want and what they like,” Watson said. “It’s a really symbiotic relationship, and it’s a lot of fun.”

The convention was sponsored by Power Comics in Conway.