POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A Pooler restaurant is gaining social media notoriety after announcing that they would be featured on Guy Fieri’s popular food reality show, “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” this Friday.

Chazito’s Latin Cuisine posted on Facebook that they will be featured on the show this Friday, June 7 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Although many local Savannahians know the Chazito’s food truck, the physical location in Pooler will be in the spotlight tomorrow evening.