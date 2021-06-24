Police respond to report of exorcism at a Home Depot

DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s a headline you don’t see often: a reported exorcism at a Pennsylvania home improvement store.

The exorcism in this case was for trees and it took place in a Dickson City Home Depot.

Dickson City Police responded to a call of “bad behavior” occurring in the lumber aisle.

Police escorted the people out of the store without incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

Dickson City is located in northeast Pennsylvania near Scranton and about 130 miles from Harrisburg.