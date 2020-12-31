Online dating surge

(NBC NEWS) – Online dating is ramping up as we get closer to the peak day of the year for swiping right.

More hopeful matches are looking for love online as we approach “dating sunday” this weekend. The first Sunday in January is typically the busiest day of the year for dating apps.

“There’s a mix of new year’s resolutions there’s maybe some post-holiday breakups, valentine’s days right around the corner,” explains Priti Joshi with the online dating app Bumble.

2020 was a record-setting year for the online dating industry, which saw dramatic growth since the start of the pandemic.

The Match app saw a 40 percent increase in engagement, according to Match Group, which owns a family of dating apps including Hinge and Tinder.

“This year, we expect dating sunday to be the biggest day that dating apps have ever seen,” said Melissa Hodely with Okcupid.

The latest data also points to a shift in how users are connecting.

“Our users are really adopting something called slow dating i’m calling it the new speed in town,” explains Joshi.

According to popular dating app Bumble, video calls on it’s platform have increased by 70-percent since March.

Experts from Match and Bumble say the best time to log on is this Sunday between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00p.m., when the most people will be online and more likely to respond.