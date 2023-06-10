HONG KONG (AP) — One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor deflated on Saturday, just a day after they were unveiled to revelers.

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked in the scorching heat to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman. But many who arrived in the afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic.

Organizers said their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure.

“It was decided that the air needed to be immediately released by loosening the seams to avoid any potential risk,” they wrote in a post on social media.

They said the duck would be transferred back to the shipyard for repair.

The two 18-meter (59-feet) -tall yellow ducks resemble the bath toys. In 2013, one of Hofman’s ducks was displayed in the city and sparked a frenzy. But that duck was also deflated during its exhibition period.

Hofman said he hoped the return of his pop-art icons would bring some joy to the city. “Double duck, double luck,” he said.

Hong Kong office worker Snow Wong said it was “even more interesting” to see the duck deflated.

“It makes us wonder if double happiness is really possible in Hong Kong. And if you look at the duck, you may find your answer,” the 35-year-old said.

Macao resident Annita Lei, who visited Hong Kong to see the ducks, was left disappointed. “(Having) two ducks is very special. I really hope they can fix it before I leave Hong Kong tomorrow,” Lei said.

Hofman’s rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

___

Associated Press photographer Louise Delmotte contributed to this report.