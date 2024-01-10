SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A new app gives you an improved way to keep up with all your shows ready to return in 2024.

The app called Gatsby TV was created by Gatsby Frimpong, a Stanford University graduate and former engineer at Apple, Microsoft and Google. It’s there to help you keep tabs on all shows currently or soon to be on your services in 2024.

Gatsby TV allows you to keep all your streaming services in one place while having the ability to carry out in-depth searches that include ratings from IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes.

The app also allows you to quickly tell where to rent, stream or buy your favorite new titles. According to their user surveys, most people spend up to 30 minutes trying to find something to watch.

Launched just a few months ago, the application currently has around 100,0000 users and lets you see what individuals you follow have watched recently. You can also send recommendations of shows or movies to friends.

The app covers everything from new seasons of hit shows like “True Detective” and “The Walking Dead” to first-time releases like the limited series “Zero Day” starring Robert De Niro, “Disclaimer,” a miniseries starring Cate Blanchett, and a live-action version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

For more information, click here to visit the Gatsby TV homepage