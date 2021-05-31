Most popular girl names in the 60s in Georgia

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
Canva
#50. Shirley
Shirley is a name of English origin meaning “bright”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,922
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43 (#1454 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #105
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 37,992
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#49. Betty
Betty is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “oath of God”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,956
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#2082 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #102
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,291
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#48. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,039
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 567 (#185 most common name, -72.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#47. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,070
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 316 (#330 (tie) most common name, -84.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,366
Canva
#46. Beverly
Beverly is a name of English origin meaning “beaver stream or meadow”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,104
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#1721 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,165
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#45. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,155
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1673 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
Canva
#44. Debbie
Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,180
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1673 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193
Canva
#43. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,235
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 519 (#211 most common name, -76.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
Canva
#42. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,368
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#1207 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#41. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,411
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 105 (#870 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#40. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,431
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 208 (#505 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#39. Carolyn
Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,434
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 157 (#637 most common name, -93.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 75,255
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#38. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,476
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#794 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#37. Connie
Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,539
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#794 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215
Canva
#36. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,581
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#2082 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#35. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,621
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 528 (#203 most common name, -79.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#34. Sheila
Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,644
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#1606 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#33. Janice
Janice is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,674
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#1423 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 57,923
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#32. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#1075 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#31. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,800
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#2334 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#30. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,863
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 421 (#257 most common name, -85.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825
Canva
#29. Sherry
Sherry is a name of French origin meaning “dear”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,931
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 421 (#257 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,521
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#28. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,000
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#2486 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#27. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,086
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#1721 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
Canva
#26. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,230
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#323 most common name, -90.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
Canva
#25. Wanda
Wanda is a name of Polish origin meaning “wanderer”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,356
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#323 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,684
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#24. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,409
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,362 (#8 most common name, -1.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#23. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,507
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#1997 (tie) most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#22. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,538
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#1997 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#21. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,554
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#217 (tie) most common name, -86.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#20. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,616
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 499 (#217 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#19. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,753
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 400 (#273 (tie) most common name, -89.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#18. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,001
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#1352 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#17. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,856
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118 (#782 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
New Africa // Shutterstock
#16. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,958
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117 (#788 (tie) most common name, -97.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#15. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,161
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 99 (#909 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
Durganand // Shutterstock
#14. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,310
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#977 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#13. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,362
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#920 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
s_oleg // Shutterstock
#12. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,451
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#459 most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,574
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 114 (#804 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#10. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,810
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 94 (#935 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
Canva
#9. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,895
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 847 (#117 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#8. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,955
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 104 (#879 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#7. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,229
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 74 (#1093 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#6. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,713
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#1860 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#5. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,882
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 177 (#587 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#4. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,227
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#1860 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
Canva
#3. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,548
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 385 (#281 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248
Canva
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,667
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,414 (#56 most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
CroMary // Shutterstock
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Georgia
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,800
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#949 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980