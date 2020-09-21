Michelob Ultra hiring ‘CEO’ to explore national parks for $50,000

FILE: A bear is seen crossing a read in this file photo from Yosemite National Park.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Michelob ULTRA is looking for someone who loves adventure as much as they love beer to serve as the company’s new CEO.

CEO stands for Chief Exploration Officer. The company is searching for the perfect candidate to travel the country, visiting national parks, creating content for social media, and repping Michelob ULTRA gear.

The CEO will take a 6-month trip around the country in a camper van, and gas is on Michelob. Plus, you’ll get a salary of $50,000.

The best part? You can bring your right-hand man.

“We know some people prefer to enjoy the outdoors alone, but if it helps improve the trip, our CEO is more than welcome to bring along a friend, spouse, partner, or even a dog,” Michelob said.

Wanna be our new Chief Exploration Officer and get paid to travel the country? We thought so. Head to https://t.co/UjPEpFdcUI for more info. Apply by 9/30. #PureGoldCEO



Michelob ULTRA is a proud supporter of the @NationalParkFdn. pic.twitter.com/K9G8Zb3HXR — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) September 16, 2020

The journey includes stops at Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Saguaro, and Big Bend.

To qualify, you must be at least 21 years old, have an appreciation of nature, and have an interest in nature photography and videography. Michelob says the ideal candidate respects the great outdoors and has a good sense of direction.

Think you have what it takes to be a CEO? APPLY HERE.

The last day to apply is Sept. 30.