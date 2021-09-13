Marietta teen makes lasting impact on American Ninja Warrior

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A 16-year-old teenager from the Peach State is making an everlasting mark on NBC’s popular show “American Ninja Warrior.”

Not only is Vance Walker the youngest to clear the Mega Wall, but he’s also had to overcome balance and posture issues. Walker was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy at 18-months-old. He had to wear braces on his legs as a child and now has to stretch them for hours, according to American Ninja Warrior.

The Marietta native says he’s had to train constantly for the competition and none of his achievements along the way have come easily.

“I was a little slower than I would have liked to be, but I had my mind set on the Mega Wall and I wasn’t going for speed,” Walker told American Ninja Warrior after breaking the Mega Wall record. “I was glad I was able to achieve my goal even though it was not as high placement as I wanted to be.”

He now moves on to Stage One of the American Ninja Warrior National Finals with some support coming from the top of the Peach State.

First Lady Marty Kemp on Twitter wrote that the Kemp family is inspired by his “work ethic, fierce athletic ability, and determination.” Kemp wished him the best of luck, adding, “the Kemp family is rooting for you all the way!”

The American Ninja Warrior season finale airs on WSAV Monday at 8 p.m.