Looie the Lookout costume back with Tennessee baseball team

In this July 18, 2019 photo, children from the YMCA Westside and Salvation Army high-five Looie the Lookout before a shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Chattanooga, Tenn. The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 on Twitter that the costume for Looie the Lookout has been returned home safe. The team told authorities that the mascot’s costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, along with hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment were also stolen. (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark.

The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitterthat the costume for Looie the Lookout “has been returned home safe.”

Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said in an email that an employee of a nearby aquarium found the costume near the team’s stadium.

The Lookouts told authorities that the mascot’s costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. Looie’s head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose.

The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment were also stolen. Myzal said none of that property has been returned or located. She said police are reviewing security cameras in the area.

Police are asking the public for any tips on the other stolen items or for information that could help identify suspects, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.

The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.