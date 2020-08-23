Krispy Kreme to open new massive Times Square location with glaze waterfall

NEW YORK CITY (CNN Newsource) – There’s some sweet news for Krispy Kreme fans!

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield says a new massive flagship store will open in New York’s Times Square on Sept. 15.

The 4,500 square-foot donut shop will include a glaze waterfall, a 24-hour street pick-up window and a system that can make more than 4,500 donuts an hour.

The September opening comes over four months after an originally scheduled May launch date, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the video above for a glimpse inside the new donut shop.