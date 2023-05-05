SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tomorrow, much of the world will be glued to their TVs as England crowns its first new monarch in more than 70 years.

The coronation will be a spectacle to behold and today we’re talking with a local royal expert about what to expect tomorrow.

Dr. Carol Herringer, the chair of Georgia Southern’s history department and scholar of British history shares her thoughts on the big day.

