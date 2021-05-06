Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar was released from the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to the detention center booking site.

Duggar was granted release in a Zoom detention hearing on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old is charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

PARTIAL CONDITIONS OF RELEASE LIST

Home custody with GPS monitoring

Live with a third-party custodian

Restricted to the home at all times except for court obligations, church, etc. Additional locations must be pre-approved by the probation officer.

Report to the probation officer.

No possession or viewing erotica at any time

No possession of the internet and electronics. Not ask or obtain password(s) of the third-party custodian.

Contact allowed with his children as long as his wife is present.

Not possess control substances, no firearms, surrender passport, and not obtain one.

The residence must not have minor children.

If any conditions are violated an additional prison sentence of up to 10 years may be imposed.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

He previously apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

A federal agent testified Wednesday that multiple pornographic images of children, including toddlers, had been downloaded to a computer at a car dealership that Duggar owned in May 2019.

A monitoring program that sent reports to Duggar’s wife about his activity had been installed, but the images and videos were downloaded after software had been installed that allowed him to download them without being monitored, the agent said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report