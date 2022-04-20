CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Forget the saltshaker, Jimmy Buffet was in the Lowcountry searching for a “lost pimento cheese sandwich with bacon.”

The musician shared a photo on Instagram walking along Market Street in downtown Charleston. “Searching for lost #pimentocheesesandwich with bacon,” he said in the post.

In another photo, Buffett was seen with a guitar strapped to his shoulder and a caption saying he was “on the road again.”

Buffett is scheduled to perform at Enmarket Arena in Savannah on Thursday.

It’s unclear why he was in the Lowcountry this week. He was supposed to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum in April 2021, but that performance was canceled.