It’s National Beer Day. Here’s how many brews people drink in a week

What's Trending

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s National Beer Day, so if you ever needed a reason to drink a bunch on a Wednesday, this is it.

A new survey asked beer drinkers how much they drink a week, and even though the most common answer was just a few, there were some people who said they really go for it.

National Today surveyed 1,100 Americans ages 21 and up about their beer habits.

Of the beer drinkers surveyed, 31% say they have one bottle a week, while 34% say they have two to four bottles per week.

Yet, 4% said they drink 16 to 20 beers a week — that’s two or three per day — and 5% said they consumed 21 or more beers a week, which is between three and, um, infinity per day.

The survey also found beer is the most popular drink people order at bars, with 47% preferring beer to a margarita (22%), wine (17%), a cosmopolitan (6%), a gin and tonic (5%) or champagne (3%).

In addition, both women (70%) and men (59%) who drink beer were considered to be more approachable than people who drink any other type of booze. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories