How to turn off Facebook voter registration prompts

(WTRF) Whether you’re already tired of election season, or you’ve already voted early, you may be sick of seeing the prompts on Facebook to register to vote. Here’s your hack to make them go away.
This will need to be done on your Facebook App on your phone.
First, you will want to get into your settings area on your phone. (See image below)
Next, scroll down and select “See More” (See image below).
Then, navigate to the “Town Hall” button (See image below).
You will now be taken to “Town Hall” section on Facebook. Select “Settings” (See image below).
The last step is simply turning off the “Voting Reminders” button. (See image below)