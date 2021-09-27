How to get free Starbucks this week

A Starbucks coffee cup sits on a table as the company reported supply shortages at some coffee shops on June 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WCMH) — Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and its 50th anniversary.

“Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with their customers to share how grateful they are for being part of their community and daily life,” the company said in a press release.

To receive the free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.

Pike Place Roast, named after the original Starbucks store’s location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, is Starbucks’s signature medium roast coffee.

“Pike Place Roast represents Starbucks decades of coffee roasting experience, knowledge and passion,” said Starbucks, whose first store opened in 1971.

Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limited to one per customer, in-store only, with no order ahead, drive-thru orders or modifiers.

To find a Starbucks location, go to Starbucks.com/store-locator or the Starbucks Reserve store locator online.