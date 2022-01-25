Highest-rated specialty museums in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

The container ship CMA CGM Marco Polo sails up river past the historic Tybee Lighthouse on Tybee Island, Ga., to the Port of Savannah, Wednesday, May, 26, 2021. At 1,300 feet long and more than 175 feet wide, the Marco Polo is the largest vessel ever to serve the U.S. East Coast. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

(AP) – The Ashmolean Museum, founded in 1683 at the University of Oxford, stands as the first public museum in the world. The gallery was started when its founder, Elias Ashmole, in 1677 donated his private collection to the university. Much of that original collection is still on display, including a crystal ball, several kidney stones, and preserved, exotic animals.

By creating the museum, Ashmole sought to do what all museum curators have worked for since: to create a space where people could be inspired and educated by artifacts and art from the world around them. Specialty museums are particularly focused, diving deep into highly specific subject matters, from seashells to ventriloquism.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest specialty museums in Georgia on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to see what unique museums are in your own home state.

20. Tubman Museum

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

Address: 310 Cherry St, Macon, GA 31201-3319

19. Fort McAllister State Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

Address: 3894 Fort McAllister Rd, Richmond Hill, GA 31324-4862

18. Pine Mountain Gold Museum at Stockmar Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

Address: 1881 Stockmar Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180-3459

17. Center for Puppetry Arts

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (459 reviews)

Address: 1404 Spring St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-2820

16. Uncle Remus Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

Address: 214 S Oak St, Eatonton, GA 31024-1147

15. Andalusia Farm

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

Address: 2628 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061-8763

14. Central State Hospital Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

Address: 620 Broad St, Milledgeville, GA 31062-7525

13. Delta Flight Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)

Address: 1060 Delta Blvd Bldg. B, Dept. 914, Atlanta, GA 30354-1989

12. High Museum of Art

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,943 reviews)

Address: 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309-3549

11. Pop-Up TV and Film Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

Address: 1120 Monticello St SW, Covington, GA 30014-2339

10. College Football Hall of Fame

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,522 reviews)

Address: 250 Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1602

9. World of Coca-Cola

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14,141 reviews)

Address: 121 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313-1807

8. American Prohibition Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

Address: 209 W Saint Julian St, Savannah, GA 31401-2513

7. Road To Tara Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

Address: 104 N Main St, Jonesboro, GA 30236-8315

6. World War II Home Front Museum

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

Address: 4201 1st St East Beach, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-3902

5. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

Address: 2321 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204-3117

4. Southeastern Railway Museum

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

Address: 3595 Buford Hwy, Duluth, GA 30096-3706

3. St. Simons Lighthouse Museum

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,031 reviews)

Address: 101 12th St, Saint Simons Island, GA 31522-4821

2. Augusta Canal Discovery Center

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)

Address: 1450 Greene St Suite 400, Augusta, GA 30901-5200

1. Tybee Island Light Station And Museum