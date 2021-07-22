‘Good Girls’ series finale airs tonight: What fans can expect

(WCMH) – NBC’s “Good Girls” is ending its four-season run with two back-to-back episodes tonight starting at 9 p.m. on NBC4.

The series, which the network describes as a “comedy-infused drama” that combined “Thelma & Louise” and “Breaking Bad,” was unceremoniously canceled earlier this year by NBC despite being currently listed in the “Popular on Netflix” category of the popular streamer.

While there was fan chatter on social media about the hope the series would live on in the streaming world, no official announcement materialized.

Fans of the show, which stars Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, as the titular characters, will have to settle for the two last episodes of Season 4 to put a cap on the series.

Thursday’s finale night will begin with episode 415, “We’re Even,” which airs a 9 p.m. The episode description NBC offers reads, “The girls are forced into a heist by the Secret Service. Ruby tries to repair Beth and Stan’s relationship. Rio offers an unexpected proposal. Stan and Dean form an alliance.”

The two preview clips released are both from this first episode.

Episode 416, which follows at 10 p.m., is entitled “Nevada,” with the network writing this account of what to expect in the installment that will serve as the series finale, “Beth and Rio form a surprise alliance, but don’t anticipate the shocking consequences. Beth realizes the women’s problems will never go away. Ruby makes a tough decision. Annie is ready to start anew when reality catches up to her.”

Watch the “Good Girls” finale starting tonight at 9 p.m. right after an all-new episode of crafting contest show “Making It,” starring Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman at 8 p.m. on NBC4.