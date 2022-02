COLUMBUS, Ga. (WSAV) – A Columbus, Georgia native broke world records in Columbus, Ohio Monday, January 31, 2022

Former U.S. Army Ranger Brandon Tucker competed for the most muscle-ups in 24 hours for the Guinness Book of World Records at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio.

He beat the record completing 100 muscle-ups in 24 hours and is the new record holder.

Tucker is a personal trainer in Columbus, Ga.