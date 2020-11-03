‘Frozen’ Halloween hijinks go viral

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR/NBC News) – A trio of Rhode Island sanitation workers have gone viral due to their Halloween hijinks.

Mitchell Shallcross, Colby Laferriere, and Angel Vargas decided to switch things up a bit on their garbage collection route through the streets of Lincoln last Friday.

“It was one day before Halloween and we knew there were a lot of kids on our Friday route, and we wanted to do something fun and kind of festive,” said Laferriere. “About a month before Halloween we had the idea to do ‘Frozen’ characters and it just so happened it was snowing that day it worked out great.”

“The kids, it was good to do something for them,” said Shallcross. “When we drove past the bus stops a lot of kids they thought it was funny, they were laughing, they were clapping a lot of thumbs up.”

The group drove by Jamal Burley’s home, too.

The Lincoln resident and father of two said he heard his wife laughing while she looked out of a window.

“I hear my wife laughing in the window and then I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ She’s like, ‘Anna is outside.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, Anna from Frozen is outside.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ She says, ‘The trash men are dressed up in costumes.'”

Burley, who’s a professional wedding photographer alongside his wife, grabbed his cell phone and began taking a video.

