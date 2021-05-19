Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it’s time they invaded your kitchen.

Swarms of the red-eyed bugs reemerging after 17 years below ground offer a chance for home cooks to turn cicadas into snacks.

Cicada nymphs appear on top of chocolate cookies at the home of University of Maryland entomologists Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury in Columbia, Md. on May 17, 2021. The cookies are meant to depict the cicada nymph emerging from the dirt. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas were used as a food source by Native Americans and are still eaten by humans in many countries.

This year’s group is called Brood X and they can be seen in 15 eastern states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. Their cacophonous mating song can drown out the noise of passing jets.