Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ’em

What's Trending

by: MARK KENNEDY,

Posted: / Updated:

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicadas are poised to infest whole swaths of American backyards this summer. Maybe it’s time they invaded your kitchen.

Swarms of the red-eyed bugs reemerging after 17 years below ground offer a chance for home cooks to turn cicadas into snacks.

Cicada nymphs appear on top of chocolate cookies at the home of University of Maryland entomologists Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury in Columbia, Md. on May 17, 2021. The cookies are meant to depict the cicada nymph emerging from the dirt. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas were used as a food source by Native Americans and are still eaten by humans in many countries.

This year’s group is called Brood X and they can be seen in 15 eastern states from Indiana to Georgia to New York. Their cacophonous mating song can drown out the noise of passing jets.

  • An adult cicada sheds its nymphal skin on the bark on an oak tree, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, on the University of Maryland campus in College Park, Md. Trillions of cicadas are about to emerge from 15 states in the U.S. East. Scientists say Brood X is one of the biggest for these bugs which come out only once every 17 years. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • A cicada nymph is seen at the bottom of an evacuation tunnel, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury displays a handful of cicada nymphs found in a shovel of dirt in a suburban backyard in Columbia, Md., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. This is not an invasion. The cicadas have been here the entire time, quietly feeding off tree roots underground, not asleep, just moving slowly waiting for their body clocks tell them it is time to come out and breed. They’ve been in America for millions of years, far longer than people. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • A cicada nymph moves in the grass, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Frederick, Md. Within days, a couple weeks at most, the cicadas of Brood X (the X is the Roman numeral for 10) will emerge after 17 years underground. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Virginia Borda gathers soil temperatures at eight inches below the surface as part of an undergraduate class project measuring soil temperatures to test for urban heat island effects on time and density of cicada emergence, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, on the University of Maryland Campus in College Park, Md. The bugs only emerge in large numbers when the ground temperature reaches 64 degrees. That’s happening earlier in the calendar in recent years because of climate change, says entomologist Gene Kritsky. Before 1950 they used to emerge at the end of May; now they’re coming out weeks earlier. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Virginia Borda gathers soil, temperature, location and other data at eight inches below the surface as part of an undergraduate class project to measure urban heat island effects on time and density of cicada emergence, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, on the University of Maryland Campus in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • A cicada nymph is seen in an emergence tunnel in a shovel of dirt in a suburban backyard in Columbia, Md., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. America is the only place in the world that has periodic cicadas that stay underground for either 13 or 17 years, says entomologist John Cooley of the University of Connecticut. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • University of Maryland entomologists Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury turn a shovel of dirt to pick out cicada nymphs in a suburban backyard in Columbia, Md., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The cicadas will mostly come out at dusk to try to avoid everything that wants to eat them, squiggling out of holes in the ground. They’ll try to climb up trees or anything vertical. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
  • Trinadee Jenkins photographs the canopy in a wooded area to gather data for an undergraduate class project to measure urban heat island effects on time and density of cicada emergence, Thursday, April 22, 2021, near the University of Maryland Campus, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories