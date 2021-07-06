Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show

FILE – In this April 12, 2018 file photo, Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event in New York. Kelly will start a live weekday talk show on SiriusXM in September, building on a successful podcast. Her show, which is set to premiere on Sept. 7, will air for two hours each weekday at noon and will feature opinion, interviews and audience calls. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly will host a weekday live talk show on SiriusXM this fall, building upon a successful podcast.

“The Megyn Kelly Show” will broadcast for two hours at noon and feature Kelly’s viewpoints on the day’s top stories, as well as listeners’ calls and interviews, the satellite media company said Tuesday.

The show will premiere Sept. 7 and the deal she struck means her radio show will become available to her podcast listeners after premiering on SiriusXM.

“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly was a star at Fox and helped moderate five presidential debates, then became anchor of the third hour of “Today.” But her time at NBC was short-lived; Kelly was removed in 2018 after defending blackface Halloween costumes.