BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Three people who were hiking at Hunting Island State Park claim they saw a little bit more than just nature earlier this month.

The trio claim they spotted bigfoot. You heard right.

Dr. Robert Frady, his brother and his sister say they saw bigfoot inside the property. According to Frady’s report to park rangers, around noon on Aug. 2, the group saw the creature walking directly in front of them on the road as they were exiting the park.

The creature was described as 5 to 6 feet tall with dark brown splotchy hair.

According to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization — yes there is such a thing — this is the second sasquatch report in Beaufort County history but the first official visual sighting.